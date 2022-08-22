Watch Now
Weather Forecast: A long dry streak has ended; more stormy weather on its way

Dani Hallows
DRY STREAK ENDS; RAIN ON ITS WAY
Posted at 3:09 AM, Aug 22, 2022
MISSOULA — With the storms over the weekend, the 26-day streak without rain has ended!

The pattern of clear, cool mornings and warm, stormy evenings will continue today until Friday.

A low pressure system moving closer to western Montana is responsible for the more comfortable summer temperatures and storms.

These storms are slow-moving, meaning when they hit we'll see some heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Expect the storms to build around 4:30 PM and continue late into the night.

Skies should clear in time for the weekend.

