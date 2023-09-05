Watch Now
Weather Forecast: A mild week with conditions in-between summer and fall

Dani Hallows
Posted at 4:39 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 06:39:00-04

MISSOULA — This week's weather will feel fairly mild - conditions will sit somewhere in-between summer and fall.

Temperatures should stay anywhere in the range of low 70s to low 80s throughout the week.

Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

One exception to all this stable weather is a few slight chances for thunderstorms and rain. Chances are between 20-30% overall, but scattered storms could still pop-up here and there.

Overall, it should be a nice weather week for us! Only 2 1/2 weeks until the Autumnal Equinox.

