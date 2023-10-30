Weather Forecast: A nice start to the new week; wet weather later on

MISSOULA — At the start of this new week, the weather will begin to get warmer and continue to stay dry.

Skies should be blue with minimal cloud coverage for now. Temperatures will trend towards average levels (upper 40s/low 50s).

Those temperatures will stay stable through the next seven days, but the skies will not.

By Thursday, wet weather is expected to take over and bring valley rain, with possible snow for the mountains and a rain/snow mix for NW Montana.

In between all the changes, Halloween weather looks to be dry - just chilly for trick-or-treaters!