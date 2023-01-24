Weather Forecast: A pattern change is on the way

MISSOULA - While the next three days will stay in the same weather pattern, a shift is on the way with frigid air and higher snowfall chances.

The cold air will move in from Canada on Friday afternoon and evening, dropping daytime high temperatures to the teens and overnight lows around or below zero.

Although this pattern change is a few days away, a couple of potential impacts are important to note:

With a big high pressure ridge building against this cold air, a better chance for widespread snow is developing Friday and Saturday. This snow will likely impact travel and cause slick roadways. Gusty winds will hit as part of this change. The winds will likely reach somewhere between 10-40 MPH. However, even light winds can cause low visibility during snowstorms by blowing snow around. The temperatures will drop to sub-zero levels, affecting any living thing.

For now, the severity of this shift is still a little cloudy, but farmers and ranchers, as well as anyone planning to travel this weekend, should keep an eye on developments in the coming days.