Weather Forecast: A pattern shift is on the way

MISSOULA — A weather pattern shift is on the way for western Montana.

Forecast models are in agreement that warm and dry conditions will persist until Friday night. Temperatures are going to stay around 70 degrees with overnight lows around 30 - 40 degrees.

Air quality is moderate in some areas, but on Thursday some winds may finally mix up the stagnant air.

By late Friday, a low pressure system looks to move in that will bring cooler temperatures and rain/snow.

Radar for Saturday currently shows more rain than snow in valley areas. A valley rain/snow mix looks more possible on Sunday or Monday next week.