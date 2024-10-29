Weather Forecast: A quick break from wet weather through Wednesday

MISSOULA — Today, scattered ice/frost has been reported along Highway 93 in the Bitterroot valley from Lolo to Darby, as well as snow at Lolo Pass and black ice at Lost Trail Pass. We had some active showers there this morning that caused the wet/slick roads.

Outside of the poor road conditions, our weather should start to clear up today. Showers will taper off this afternoon and temperatures will warm up slightly through Wednesday.

This break from the wet weather will be quick though, as another cold front is ready to move in on Halloween. As usual, this front will drop temperatures and bring back more precipitation for western Montana.

It is still a little far out to know valley snow totals, but the mountain have a decent shot at picking up between 1-4". Valleys will likely see more of a rain/snow mix Thursday into Friday. Wet and overcast weather may continue into the weekend and early next week.

Temperatures will hold in a mix of 40°s for now.