Weather Forecast: A rainy Monday; warm sunshine on the way

MISSOULA — Happy Monday!

This morning, snow levels are rising, reaching around 7,000 feet, with accumulations reported over Lost Trail Pass.

In the valleys, rain showers will sprinkle off and on today, becoming more convective by the afternoon. Wind gusts are also expected to pick up today between 20 to 30 mph in valleys and stronger gusts in and higher terrain.

Drier air should arrive tonight and bring a brief break in the showers.

Tuesday and Wednesday are showing potential for unseasonably warm temperatures as high pressure moves in over the region.

Highs could reach mid-70s in western Montana valleys. The record for Missoula on Wednesday is 72°, set in 1946 and the forecasted high temperature for Wednesday is 70°.

While some cloud cover may limit full warming, areas from the Mission valley and southward should see plenty of sunshine.

By Thursday, an active weather pattern returns as an upper-level trough offshore sends waves of moisture and weak disturbances into the Northern Rockies.

This system will bring more occasional light-moderate precipitation through early April, with snow levels fluctuating—sometimes dropping to valley floors, though most impacts will stay at the pass level.