Weather Forecast: A rainy start to the new week

MISSOULA — Wet weather returns to start this new week with on/off rain showers through Wednesday.

Grab the umbrella and keep it handy. However, more consistent precipitation is expected in mountain elevations. Passes such as Lolo, Lookout, Lost Trail, and Marias have a chance for 2-4" to accumulate late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Impacts to travel will be expected at those high elevation roadways, with little to no impacts expected for valleys other than wet roads.

Temperatures will stay relatively stable even through this rainy start. Expect 40s - low 50s during the work week.

Skies will be cloudy and foggy while the wet weather continues, but a bit of sunshine should come back Wednesday or Thursday for a few days.