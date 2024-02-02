Weather Forecast: A slow return to winter weather for this weekend

MISSOULA — Regardless of whether Mr. Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not today, western Montana is at least getting a slow return to winter this weekend.

The famous Groundhog is only about 39% accurate - we'll see in just a few minutes!

This morning, prepare for a wet commute, but expect drier roads in the Flathead. Our incoming system is bringing a wintry mix of rain/snow/freezing rain to the southwest region first.

Impacts should be fairly minimal this morning, however, things are expected to change the further we get into Saturday. Grab your umbrella today, tomorrow, and Sunday if you have weekend plans in the morning.

Road conditions are expected to be slick on and off in the valleys by late tonight and for Saturday and Sunday. Mountain passes look to be pretty variable in terms of snow totals through Saturday night. Heavier snow is expected along the Divide and in Granite County.

Temperatures will slowly cool down to normal levels (between 32°-37°) incrementally over the weekend.

Overall, this weekend brings a change in the current weather pattern and the potential for improving our snowpack.