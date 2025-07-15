Weather Forecast: A taste of fall weather today before summer returns tomorrow

MISSOULA — A strong and unusually chilly storm system is still hanging around today, bringing cold, wet, and windy conditions across the region.

Radar is picking up steady rain—some of it heavy—especially in Lincoln, Flathead, and Lake counties. A few storm cells are even sparking lightning. Strong winds are also causing trouble, with reports of fallen trees and power outages in parts of northwest and west-central Montana.

Rain will continue through the day as the system moves southeast across the Idaho Panhandle and western Montana. Mountain areas like Glacier Park, the Whitefish Range, Swan, and Flathead could see 1 to 2 inches of rain by tonight. Lower elevations, including Flathead and Lincoln counties, will likely get about half an inch to an inch. If you're up high—around 8,000 feet—don’t be surprised to see a dusting of snow on the peaks once the clouds start to clear.

Winds will remain gusty, especially in northwest Montana where gusts could hit 30 to 40 mph. Winds will also pick up in west-central and southwest Montana as the day goes on. It’s going to feel a lot colder, too—temperatures are dropping 20 to 30 degrees compared to yesterday, and some spots might even come close to setting record low highs for this time of year.

This storm system will move out by midweek, and things will gradually turn around. Starting Wednesday, the low pressure trough flattens out and we’ll begin warming up. By the end of the week, temperatures should be back to normal—or even a little above average.

Thursday might bring a quick-moving system near the Canadian border, possibly causing a few light showers or some clouds around Glacier Park and towns like Yaak and Eureka. Otherwise, expect dry and more summery conditions as we head into the weekend.