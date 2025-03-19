Weather Forecast: A taste of winter for the first day of spring tomorrow

MISSOULA — We're in for some interesting weather for the rest of this week!

While today has been a lovely, dry, and sunny day in the Northern Rockies, things are about to change.

Come tomorrow, we're expecting some moderate mountain snow for areas above 4,000 feet.

If you're down in the valleys, you might see a mix of snow and rain—it could get a bit messy road-wise.

We also anticipate some strong winds, with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph, especially along the I-90 line.

Then, later Friday night into Saturday, there’s a more powerful weather system headed our way.

This storm could bring heavier snowfall to mountain passes while lower elevations see that wintry mix again.

Overall, mountain passes like Lookout may see 12" to 18" of snow over the next 48 hours.

There will still be some snow showers hanging around in the mountains into Sunday. By Monday, more rain showers are likely.

During all of this, high temperatures should remain in the 40s.

But here's the good news: starting next Tuesday, we're looking at a big warm-up!

A strong ridge of high pressure will settle over the Western U.S., leading to temps in the mid to upper 60s in Western Montana.

We could even see our first 70-degree days of spring in some valleys!

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: