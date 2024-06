MISSOULA — As summer begins, our weather in western Montana will follow along with warm temperatures and dry conditions this week.

We may have a few disturbances in the form of a stray shower and/or gusty winds midweek, but overall the forecast should remain fairly calm.

Temperatures will be running slightly above average - no 90s in sight yet this week though.

Sunny skies should persist until the weekend, where a stronger pattern shift might be seen.