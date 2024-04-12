Weather Forecast: A warm & mostly dry weekend to enjoy before pattern changes

MISSOULA — Get ready for a warm and mostly dry weekend to enjoy!

Temperature trends continue to hold with upper 60s and low 70s in the forecast through Sunday.

For the most part, skies will remain partly cloudy and dry. However, each afternoon and evening there is potential for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

A few counties south of the I-90 corridor are included in a "Marginal Risk" for thunderstorms, which means storm intensity will be limited, but can bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

If thunderstorms develop, be on the lookout for quickly changing conditions during your Friday night plans. Showers and storms for tomorrow, Saturday, look very limited in intensity and the risk level is lower currently.

On Sunday, more moisture may be pulled in from our incoming low pressure. A trough off the coast of California is tracking to move onshore this weekend and push moisture our direction Sunday and into early next week.

At the same time, a Canadian cold front will track in and bring a huge temperature drop for us Monday into Tuesday. Together, the cold front and the moisture associated with the low pressure trough will take us back to a much cooler and wetter weather pattern.

For now, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!