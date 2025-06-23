Weather Forecast: A warming + drying trend begins tomorrow

MISSOULA — Looks like we’ve got a bit of a weather shift on the way.

Today will stay on the cooler side with some lingering showers as a low-pressure system moves out of the area. Clouds will hang around for a little longer before moving out.

Tomorrow brings a break in the cooler trend — expect warmer and drier conditions. Nothing too dramatic, just a few degrees above normal. There’s a small chance of a stray mountain shower, especially in parts of Southwest Montana.

By midweek — Wednesday through the weekend — we’re back into that familiar summer rhythm—warm afternoons with scattered thunderstorms popping up here and there.

Thursday could be a little more active, with a weak system bringing a better shot at isolated storms across the region. Most of the rain will favor Southwest Montana, but any storm could come with gusty winds or small hail.

Friday and Saturday look quieter, with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s—pretty typical for late June.

By the time we hit the weekend and roll into July, expect a noticeable warm-up. A ridge will build in, and temps could climb 10º to 15º above normal.

That heat, mixed with increasing instability, could set the stage for more afternoon thunderstorms heading into early July.