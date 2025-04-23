Weather Forecast: A warming trend & more spring showers up ahead

MISSOULA — A warming trend starts today and continues through Saturday for western Montana.

Weather conditions should begin to feel a bit more spring-like over the next few days.

Highs will slowly climb to upper 60°s for Friday/Saturday before cooling down again. Skies will be mostly sunny, with the exception of a few spotty afternoon and evening showers.

Don’t expect much accumulation or meaningful rain, but some areas might see gusty winds around 20 mph. So, area lakes may get a little choppy through Friday.

If you're in southwest Montana, you’ve got a better shot at picking up some actual rain.

Then things cool back down Sunday into Monday as a larger weather system rolls in, bringing more widespread showers. It could get pretty wet in far southwest Montana, depending on how this system tracks.

Things should calm down a bit by Tuesday and Wednesday next week, with drier and milder weather likely making a short comeback.