Weather Forecast: A weather rollercoaster ride still to come this week

MISSOULA — Weather conditions continue to feel like a rollercoaster ride this week.

It's a mixed bag of out there this morning - here's what you need to know:

For areas in Northwest Montana and the Lower Clark Fork Region, snow showers are expected today. Travel will be difficult around Lookout and Lolo Pass as heavier snow will fall the higher in elevation you get. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for this area, but we are planning on seeing updates to those advisories/warnings with winds and other issues on the way.

Areas over 4000 FT can expect 6-12" to develop by the end of the day. Locations below that elevation of 4000 FT will likely only see flurries or around an inch. This means that road conditions will be variable throughout the day.

Other areas day in western Montana will probably be feeling like its' fall! Blustery winds, warmer temps, and cloud coverage are in the forecast for other locations. By tomorrow, it will be feeling like spring! Temperatures are expected to warm to 50 degrees and widespread valley rain will push in during the afternoon and evening hours.

Then, on Friday, we go back to winter. Hence, the rollercoaster ride. Snow showers are in the forecast for the weekend with dropping temperatures yet again.

Basically, be ready for changes throughout the next three days and make flexible weekend plans that aren't weather-dependent.