Weather Forecast: A week of unsettled precipitation

MISSOULA — While June (the rainiest month) comes to a close soon, chances for precipitation remain in the forecast.

A low pressure system that will anchor in the Pacific Northwest is responsible for the unsettled weather. Most mornings will have patchy fog with partly cloudy skies, but the afternoons and evenings are when the isolated storms may pop up.

Conditions will remain unsettled through Thursday/Friday. However, temperatures are pretty stable until the weekend.

Seasonable daytime highs in the 70s/80s will hold through much of the week, but it's possible that we'll see highs in the 90s by Saturday/Sunday.