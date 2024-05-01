Weather Forecast: A wet and cold start to the month of May

MISSOULA — A wet and cold start is expected today as we enter the month of May!

Mountain passes and areas above 4000 feet will see the greatest impacts from today's storm, but valleys will be feeling the continued chilly/rainy/snowy impacts as well.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for West Glacier down to Bigfork/Swan Lake. Little snow is expected for low elevations included in the advisory. However, gusty winds will play a part in making things feel like winter again. Gusts in Glacier may reach 40 MPH.

Many locations this morning will be below freezing - bundle up on your way out of the door, grab the umbrella, and leave early if you need to commute over a mountain pass.

Overall, precipitation totals do not look incredibly high, but be ready for showers off and on again today. Precipitation may fall in the form of rain, graupel (soft hail), snow, or a mix of those.

It's just some uncomfortable weather to get caught outside in if you don't have the right gear.

Temperatures will warm up to 40s today with breezy winds keeping wind chill a factor.