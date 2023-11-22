Weather Forecast: A wet Wednesday before Thanksgiving

MISSOULA — Wet weather will impact the lead-in to the Thanksgiving holiday today, with a chance for freezing rain, rain, and snow.

However, the wintry mix will reach different regions at different times today.

Most showers are centered in NW Montana for this morning. The freezing rain chance is only at 10-20%, but be cautious if driving early.

Throughout the day, the moisture will move further south. This means that SW Montana will stay drier through most of the day.

Temperatures are expected to be warmer, which will help keep rain the valleys and most of the snow in the mountains.

Overnight a cold front will turn the precipitation leftover into snow. Thanksgiving (Thursday) morning will be a slick one for those driving across mountain passes and at higher elevations. Basically, we could wake up with a bit of light snow in the valleys of Western Montana Thanksgiving.

Try to keep long, road-trip type travel to minimum until 11:00 AM and then the rest of the holiday looks fairly nice! Thanksgiving temperatures will be in the 30s.