Weather Forecast: Above-average temperatures this week & a few showers

Dani Hallows
Posted at 4:26 AM, Nov 13, 2023
MISSOULA — Although high pressure and low pressure systems will go back and forth this week, current forecast models indicate that temperatures will remain above-average.

These temps will be anywhere from 5 - 10 degrees above average, in the upper 40s and low 50s until the end of the week.

The warmth will help with possible showers midweek. A low pressure trough will start to slide in tonight, bringing some light moisture. The first round of showers are slated to arrive for
Tuesday morning.

It will likely be a mix of rain/snow for valleys until temps warm enough to turn the precipitation into just rain. Snow will be more consistent & more impactful in mountain passes Tuesday/Wednesday.

High pressure builds back in towards the end of the work week, with mild conditions returning for the big Cat/Griz rivalry game on Saturday.

