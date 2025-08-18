Weather Forecast: Above average temps to start the week

MISSOULA — This week will definitely feel like summer across the northern Rockies!

Monday and Tuesday will showcase a few showers and thunderstorms - mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, but a few can’t be ruled out for west central Monday morning. Any stronger storms (not expecting anything severe) will be capable of brief, heavy rain and gusty & erratic winds with gusts up to 40mph. Otherwise, we’ll see more sun than clouds with highs generally in the mid 80s.

Erin Yost

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the region on Tuesday allowing for highs to jump into the 90s for western Montana’s valleys along with a sunny sky.

Right now, a weak, dry cold front looks to move through Wednesday evening into Thursday which will knock the temps back down into the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday with breezy conditions at times. Still, I’d expect ample sunshine with a minimal threat of precipitation.

Above average highs should return for the upcoming weekend with sunshine and dry conditions.