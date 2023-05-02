Weather Forecast: Above normal temperature trend continues

MISSOULA — Coming off of another record breaking day yesterday, the temperature trend will remain above normal for Tuesday.

Some areas will see daytime highs close to 90 degrees again, while areas closer to the divide will see high 70s.

After today, temperatures will slowly start to cool down, but will stay above normal until Friday.

The heat will allow for minor thunderstorms to develop each evening. Generally, the pattern of these storms on radar begins in the Bitterroot and moves Northwest. The bulk of the showers and storms will hit central Idaho instead of western Montana.

Hail, gusty outflow winds, and rain are all possible with these thunderstorms. Most of them will not trigger until after commuting hours, but be aware of changing conditions and visibility when heading home from work. During the day, skies will stay mostly sunny.

The trends will start to change on Thursday with cooling temperatures and showers for the weekend.