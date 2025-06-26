Weather Forecast: Active conditions today with a calm weekend ahead

MISSOULA — Here’s what to expect weather-wise in western Montana over the next few days:



Today: You can expect scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms today. Light rain showers have already begun this morning for several different areas (Kalispell, Lolo Pass, and more). Most of the thunderstorms will shift into southwest Montana by this afternoon. Some of these storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain.



Friday and Saturday: Things settle down a bit with more typical, seasonal temperatures. This trend means upper 70°s or low 80°s. There’s still a chance for some scattered showers on Friday, especially in northwest Montana and near the Continental Divide, mainly in the afternoons.



Sunday into early next week: Get ready for the heat! A strong ridge of high pressure will build in, bringing hot and dry conditions. Temperatures will climb to about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Ultimately, this weather change will take us back into the 90°s for Monday and Tuesday.



Also, don't forget that the Missoula Marathon is going on this weekend - many roads will be closed/diverted because of the race course and traffic will likely be busy.