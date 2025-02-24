Weather Forecast: Active weather today + Tuesday; sunny + warm by Wednesday

MISSOULA — Our active weather continues after a wet weekend.

For reference, both Missoula and Kalispell are above normal in precipitation and snowfall.

February has been a good month for us already water-wise.

However, all the snow melt and recent rain has led to multiple Avalanche Warnings on top of the already issued Flood Watch.

The Flood Watch will expire today at 2 p.m., but continue to keep an eye out for flooded roads and water ponding.

Watch the forecast:

Active weather today + Tuesday; sunny + warm by Wednesday

Slight chances for light showers remain until later tonight when snow squalls are possible.

Along the Divide, heavy bursts of moisture could drop snow and quickly change conditions.

These snow bands should not happen until most people are in for the night, but be aware if you have late-night travel plans.

By tomorrow, a more wintry mix of rain/snow is expected again.

Current weather models are keeping a lot of the precipitation potential in the mountains, but valleys could still see some action.

Temperatures will be a major factor tomorrow in how much rain/snow we see. As of now, temperatures will drop anywhere from 5° to 10° tomorrow.

The back half of the week will be completely different than today and tomorrow though.

Sunshine, warmth, and calm skies will return to Western Montana starting Wednesday.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: