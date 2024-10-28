Weather Forecast: Active, wet weather with cool temperatures this week

MISSOULA — Thanks to a series of low pressure systems - our week ahead looks wet and cool.

Mountain snow and valley drizzle will continue today off and on. Idaho Transportation was reporting slush at Lost Trail Pass this morning, but most areas have limited impacts for the Monday AM commute.

An umbrella might be handy, but only a few moments of scattered moisture are expected for now. Tomorrow, the precipitation starts to taper off and we get a nice midweek break Wednesday with some sunshine.

Then, the moisture returns Thursday (just in time for Halloween) and may continue into the weekend. Temperatures like this will likely warrant layers under those Halloween costumes and possibly an umbrella to stay dry!

Throughout it all, temperatures will remain fairly steady in 40°s during the day and 20°s/30°s overnight.

These temperatures will impact what types of precipitation we see though. Low 40°s usually means more of a rain/snow mix for valleys, while upper 40°s generally means more rain.

Overall, forecast models show an active end to October and an active start to November.