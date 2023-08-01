Weather Forecast: After a dry & hot July, here's what to expect in August

MISSOULA — This summer has been flying by! Today (August 1) marks the start of the last month of Meteorological summer before fall arrives.

While June was relatively wet for some parts of Montana, July was incredibly dry. Usually, Missoula receives about 0.84" of precipitation in July. This year's July rain total only reached 0.18".

With it being an El Nino season, this can happen, but is not great for fire conditions.

August averages tend to run cooler than July, with slightly less precipitation expected as well.

Current trends indicate that we will see cooler weather later this week with some Monsoon moisture as well. For now, breezy and hot conditions will stick with us until Thursday when the pressure systems change.