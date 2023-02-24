Weather Forecast: After a (whirl)wind week, warmer & drier weather is here

MISSOULA — After a (whirl)wind week, warmer and drier weather is here to kick off the weekend.

Wind chills are still cold for Friday and Saturday morning, but forecasts are showing the wind chill temperatures hitting above zero by the afternoon hours today.

Although the wind chills will finally let up slightly, gusty winds are holding on through Saturday. The winds will not be as strong, ranging between 5-30 MPH for short periods of time. Also, the winds will not be as consistent through the weekend.

Our period of sun, clearer skies, and warming temperatures will not last long. Wet weather returns on Sunday.

A low pressure trough moving in from the Pacific will raise snow chances to 30-40% Sunday, and again on Tuesday.

The Pacific trough will mainly hit California, but looks to bring the intermittent chances for mountain snow and valley snow bands. More details will be clearer about the incoming trough as it arrives late Saturday night.