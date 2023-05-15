Weather Forecast: Afternoon thunderstorms & warm temperatures this week

MISSOULA — This new week will look and feel very similar to the weekend weather we just experienced.

Temperatures will remain warm through the week and above normal, with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible.

The thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoons/evenings. Light hail and gusty winds might tag along in the storm, but chances are minimal (30-40%) throughout the week.

The high pressure ridge that's currently in place will gain strength by the weekend, causing temperatures to jump into record-breaking territories on Saturday. It will be a small low pressure trough causing the potential thunderstorms.

For most of the time, skies will remain mostly clear and sunny. Plan for jacket weather in the mornings and 70s-80s during the daytime.