Weather Forecast: Morning fog, isolated afternoon storms and showers

MISSOULA — Don't put away that umbrella just yet — more wet and cool weather is in the forecast for Western Montana!

This morning has been foggy and chilly, so be aware of your headlights when driving to work today.

Later on, skies will be mixed with clouds, isolated rain showers, and possible thunderstorms. The severity risk of these storms is low, but if thunder roars, go indoors.

Watch the forecast:

Morning fog, isolated afternoon storms and showers

Highs will climb to mild 50s and low 60s. These temperatures are still running below normal for this time in May.

However, the rain showers have been very beneficial for helping to slow wildfire growth.

Some areas around Darby — Painted Rocks and Little Rock Creek — reported rain totals over half an inch yesterday.

Overall, this cool and wet trend will continue into next week.

We may get a break on Saturday with warmer temperatures and more sunshine, but it won't last long.

