Weather Forecast: AM rain, cloudy skies, and cool temps today

MISSOULA — We're waking up with rain showers across parts of western Montana this morning.

Light-to-heavy rain will continue through the next few hours, before tapering off around lunchtime. Most of the precipitation will clear of NW Montana this morning and continue to hit southern areas now.

Grab an umbrella if you are headed out of the door anywhere south of Polson!

Temperatures for today will require a good jacket or a sweater. Highs should climb to mid-level 60°s.

Heavy, more consistent rain should fall for our neighbors in central/eastern Montana. Be aware that some highways or local roads may experience water ponding/rockfall/debris flow if you are traveling that direction.

By tonight, moisture should be leaving the region with clearer skies expected tomorrow. Patchy fog may impact your commute on both Thursday/Friday though. Temperatures will remain in upper 60°s/lower 70°s through the weekend with mostly dry conditions.