Weather Forecast: An increase in haziness & warmth to end the work week

MISSOULA — A slight increase in haziness today will soon be followed by increasingly warm temperatures to end the work week.

The haziness is generally still light and air quality is currently hitting in between good-moderate categories for the morning. The increase will begin later today and hit its peak tonight.

By tomorrow, a change in the flow of winds and overall weather systems will clear out a good portion of the haze.

Behind the haze is a series of warm temperatures above normal. Temps will start to climb today, but reach their heights for the next week on Friday or Saturday, depending on location.

Expect high 80s thru the weekend. Overall, conditions look to stay dry most of this week. A few scattered showers or storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. Right now, chances for these storms are only running from 20-30%. If they develop, they'll look very similar to what we've seen earlier this week - quick, mild, and isolated.

Long-range models depict more rainy weather in about a week, but not like what some areas saw in June.