Weather Forecast: Another chilly morning before widespread snow returns tonight

MISSOULA — A light spring breeze is keeping wind chill temperatures well below freezing again this morning. Light snow showers are possible along the Montana/Idaho border this morning, but the weak showers will clear up and allow dry and partly cloudy conditions to persist through most of the day.

Temperatures should warm-up throughout the day too, but keep the winter warm gear ready as widespread snow returns late tonight.

Overnight, precipitation will fall as snow, and stay as snow for northwest Montana throughout the day Friday. Snow totals below 4000 feet are expected to range between 1-5 inches, while totals above the 4000 feet range could see 5-10 inches. Travel will be more difficult in NW Montana for the Friday morning and evening commute.

Areas south of I-90/Polson will have times of a rain/snow mix Friday. With the chances for mixed precipitation, snow totals are lower in west-central and southwest valley areas.

A few fronts will interact with this storm, but temperatures will not swing high or low from the fronts. Instead, the warming trend we've seen throughout this week will continue over the weekend.

Right now, snow showers are forecasted for Saturday as well - chances are just much lower than what has been issued for Friday.