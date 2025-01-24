Weather Forecast: Another chilly weekend; dangerous temps Saturday overnight

MISSOULA — Well, our expected snow has mostly been a bust this morning. What a bummer!

A small band has set up from Florence to Anaconda, but many of us missed out on our only snow chance within the next week.

Following the (lack of) snow, cold temperatures will start to sink in valley across the region.

Temperatures will be dangerously cold again from Saturday night - Sunday morning. Pets, newborn livestock, or anything living outside will need to be taken care of before Saturday night.

Next week, inversions are likely to develop under some high pressure. Our best chance for another winter storm is likely the very end of January/early February.