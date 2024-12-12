Weather Forecast: Another day of fog & clouds; rain/snow showers this weekend

MISSOULA — Today will look like a copy + paste of yesterday.

Patchy fog, clouds, and light sprinkles continue as we get closer to the weekend.

Tomorrow will be another similar day, but with more moisture possible for the Idaho/Montana border areas.

However, Saturday is the day with the highest potential for showers.

Chances currently range between 30% to 50% for a wintry mix in the valleys, with higher chances for snow in the mountains.

Showers could continue into Sunday as well with a cold front expected then.

Overall, precipitation totals look limited and this storm will be fairly mild for lower elevations.

Travelers headed towards mountain passes should keep an eye on changing conditions though, especially Saturday night/Sunday morning.

As for temperatures, Northwest Montana will reach the low 30s, with the rest of Western Montana getting close to 40° today.