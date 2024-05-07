Weather Forecast: Another day of gusty winds and evening showers

MISSOULA — Until a big pattern change Thursday, western Montana can expect cloudy skies, showers, and gusty winds to continue.

A slight break in precipitation is expected today though. Wrap-around moisture won't arrive for valleys until later this afternoon/early evening. Snow showers, however, will fall throughout the day above 5500-6000 FT.

The precipitation is just one part of this system - hold on tight to your school levy ballots this morning! Wind gusts have already picked up in the 20-30 MPH range for a few spots and will stay high until tomorrow morning.

A Lake Wind Advisory was issued yesterday for the Flathead/Mission valleys around Flathead Lake in anticipation of today's winds. Much of the central and eastern parts of the state are under High Wind Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Blizzard Warnings.

Here, valleys included in a Winter Weather Advisory can expect 1-3" through tomorrow, with 3-6" at the mountain pass level. Just hang on for today and tomorrow - brighter and warmer days are in the forecast this weekend!