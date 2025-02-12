Weather Forecast: Another day of intense cold; snowy Valentine's Day expected

MISSOULA — Continue to take cold weather precautions today - we're not out of the woods just yet with this frigid air.

Today, tonight, and tomorrow morning will remain intensely cold before we start to see temperatures warm up. So, cover up exposed skin and limit your time outdoors. Frostbite is always a concern in these kinds of temperatures because it can happen quickly.

Conditions will start to change as we get closer to Friday. Moisture from the Pacific will move in Thursday night and it should 1) bring some snow back to the forecast and 2) help clear out the cold pools of air.

By Sunday, temperatures are looking to be back in a normal range for this time of year, around 35°F.

The snow will hit off and on this weekend. Expect some snow for Friday night Valentine's Day plans, and more to come on Sunday/Monday. Overall, totals are ranging for Friday between <1" - 5" across western Montana. As a result, roads are likely to see some wintry impacts.

Until then, stay warm Montanans!