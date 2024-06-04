Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Another day of overcast & windy weather before big changes

7 day temp trend.png
Dani Hallows
7 day temp trend.png
jet stream 3.png
Posted at 4:58 AM, Jun 04, 2024

MISSOULA — Leftover moisture in the air today will produce another round of isolated showers and windy conditions.

Temperatures will remain cool and below average - nearing 60 degrees as the high for most locations today.

Overall, our Tuesday will be feeling a lot like spring!

Then, we are anticipating big changes in the forecast. Starting Wednesday, skies will start to clear slightly and temperatures will warm about 10 degrees. Temperatures will then soar even higher on Thursday and Friday, possibly giving us the first chance at 90 degrees for the 2024 year.

High pressure will be to blame for the mini heatwave, but it will make for perfect weekend weather to get outside and enjoy summer!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader