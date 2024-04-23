Weather Forecast: Another day of sunshine + warming temperatures

MISSOULA — If you've been enjoying the recent weather, you're in luck again.

Conditions will remain dry, mostly sunny, and warm today through tomorrow.

Temperatures will still be chilly in the morning, but mid 60s are expected later on. A light breeze between 5-15 MPH is also expected today.

By Wednesday night, conditions will begin to change back to a cooler and wetter pattern. An increase of clouds will roll in for the afternoon Wednesday, winds will pick up later that night, and a few showers may be popping up Thursday.

The highest chances for more April rain showers begin on Friday into the weekend. How much precipitation we can expect is still undetermined, but more details will be available as we get closer to Friday.