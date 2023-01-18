Weather Forecast: Another gray day before the snow returns

MISSOULA - Today will be another gray day in western Montana, with low-laying clouds and patchy fog, before more snow returns to the forecast.

Some fog this morning may be another form of fog — freezing fog.

Only certain areas will see the freezing fog develop, but it can become dangerous when it makes roads slick and causes low visibility.

Wherever fog is dense, take it slow and use low-beam headlights.

Temperatures will again be in the 30s for the rest of the week, but trends are showing temperatures heading to the 20s by early next week.

Another round of snow moves in later tonight and continues until Thursday mid-day.

Roads will be slick for the Thursday morning commute.

Overall, this wave of snow looks light. Most areas will only receive between a trace to 2".

On Friday we get another break from the snow before it rolls in again on Saturday.

This off-and-on snow looks like the trend heading into next week as well.