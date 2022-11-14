Weather Forecast: Another push of arctic air moving in this week

MISSOULA — Although temperatures in October were above normal, November's temperature trend shows highs hitting 10-20 degrees below normal.

This week will start off dry and cold, but more arctic air looks to move in Wednesday night - Thursday morning, which will keep temperatures feeling chilly.

Valley areas between Missoula and Darby are seeing inversion conditions right now, including cold air pools. Basically, as air cools in the mountains, the denser cold air slopes down and gets trapped under the inversion. These are called "valley cold pools" (VCPs) where warm air surrounds the pool of cold air.

Inversion conditions and VCPS will persist for Missoula and the Bitterroot valleys until Wednesday afternoon and evening. At that point, the next weather-maker moves in with chances for snow and more cold air.

This weather-maker is a low pressure trough that can break the inversions and VCPs.

By the weekend, snow looks to clear out again with dry conditions returning for a short period.