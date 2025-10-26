Weather Forecast: Another push of moisture & colder air into Monday morning

MISSOULA — Scattered mountain snow and valley rain showers will continue through this evening with snow levels hovering around 4,000’. Minimal impacts are anticipated until after sunset… that’s when mountain passes are expected to become slick.

Another cold front will bring widespread gusty winds and mainly mountain snowfall overnight into Monday morning for western Montana. Wind gusts are expected to be around 30 mph along and behind the front between 10pm and 4am.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for all of western Montana EXCEPT the Flathead, Mission, Missoula & Bitterroot Valleys. Elsewhere, we could see generally 1”-5” in addition to what’s been picked up earlier this weekend with the higher amounts of that range above 5,000’.

Just enough lingering moisture may bring scattered snow showers down to 3,000’ in the valleys of western Montana for the morning commute with minimal impacts, if any. Highs will top out in the low 40s with decreasing clouds on Monday.

A building ridge of high pressure Tuesday onward will bring the region a break from the wet and breezy conditions through Wednesday afternoon. Highs will run around normal for this time of year in the mid 40s.

A quick disturbance could temporarily cut the ridge Wednesday afternoon allowing for a slight chance of scattered rain/snow showers - especially across northwest Montana with a mix of clouds and sun otherwise and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The ridge looks to quickly re-establish by Thursday and remain in place until the weekend where another Pacific system/cold front is possible.

