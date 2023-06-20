Weather Forecast: Another round of cooler temps and scattered showers

MISSOULA — Today's weather conditions will feel like a repeat of yesterday.

Cool temperatures this morning will reach lows within the 30s for some areas. Bundle up when headed outside in the early hours.

Later on, highs will reach low 60s and 50s again, depending on location and elevation.

Scattered showers are returning as well. If you are traveling in Glacier National Park or planning to head to the backcountry, be prepared for snow showers and freezing temps. Otherwise, valley precipitation will stay at a minimum, with a few possible thunderstorm cells and quick heavy rain showers.

The cold front causing the chilly weather is on it's way out and as it moves, temperatures will start to warm Wednesday and Thursday.

Thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, with Sunday looking like the best day of the weekend right now.