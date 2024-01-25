Weather Forecast: Another round of fog & light precipitation for the AM commute

MISSOULA — Be careful heading out this morning on your commute with varying levels of dense fog and light precipitation expected.

Rain/snow totals are not high with this system at all. However, any light glaze of freezing rain can make for difficult travel. Pockets of the freezing precipitation could pop up throughout the next several hours before things warm up enough later.

Another round of light snow may be possible Friday morning for the mountain passes.

Basically, impacts are generally going to be minimal today, but be ready for conditions to change quickly.

Over the weekend, high pressure will build into the region and create a very stable atmosphere and weather pattern for next week.

Temperatures will warm to mid 40s and skies look dry for at least 5 days starting Saturday.