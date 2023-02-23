Weather Forecast: Another round of frigid wind chill temperatures

MISSOULA — Most of western Montana is still under a Wind Chill Advisory today with the wind chill temperatures running as low as 30 degrees below 0.

By noon, the advisory will expire, but wind gusts and cold air will be felt through Friday morning.

Late Friday afternoon, models indicate that the wind chill impacts will begin to mellow. At that point, temperatures will start to return to normal, but will take some time to reach real temp highs in the upper 30s.

Until Sunday, the general trend will be partly cloudy with drier weather. Starting Sunday and continuing for much of the next week, we will see light snow showers.

Overall, the weather pattern is not showing many signs of spring just yet.