Weather Forecast: Another round of gusty winds & scattered snow showers

MISSOULA — Today's weather will bring another round of gusty winds and scattered snow showers.

Here's how snow totals (including what has already fallen overnight) is looking to stack up:



Western Montana Valleys - Up to 1 Inch

Western Montana Mountain Ranges - Between 3-5"

So overall, not a lot of precipitation is expected to build up. However, there may be enough at times to cause reduced visibility and slick spots here and there.

Gusty winds will again be averaging between 10-20 MPH, but they will not be very consistent when they are strong. The blustery conditions may continue to hold on through the rest of the week as upper level atmospheric shifts will also be occurring.

A high pressure ridge will likely build in over the next several days. This ridge will lead to warming temperatures for the weekend (40s) and drier conditions overall.

The weekend is expected to be a highlight - weather-wise - just make sure to mark your calendars that the clocks will be springing forward on Sunday.