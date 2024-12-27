Weather Forecast: Another round of mountain snow, minimal valley moisture

MISSOULA — Western Montana is facing another round of mountain snow and mixed precipitation in the valleys today.

Over the weekend, this trend will continue with several pulses of moisture on the way.

As for this morning, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Highway 93 between Sula and Lost Trail Pass. Along this road, bridges and overpasses are expected to become slick and hazardous. Ground temperatures, along with air temperatures this morning, are chilly.

Lolo Pass is also included the advisory, which may change as the weekend progresses.



Highs today will climb to upper 30°s and continue to stay a little bit above average through the weekend. A slight cool down in daytime highs will come in the new year. Higher chances for both mountain snow and valley precipitation come on Saturday into Sunday. Basically, we had it good for holiday travel through Christmas, and now things are changing. At times, places like Lookout Pass could be a white-out and create difficult driving conditions. If you are trying to plan the best times to head out on a road trip, the afternoon times today, Saturday, and Sunday will be the safest. This timing ensures plows have enough time to clear overnight precipitation and it allows roads to warm up a little bit. For more updates over the weekend, check out our StormTracker 24/7 app available on your cell phone and streaming TV. Have a great weekend and drive safe!