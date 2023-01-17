Weather Forecast: Another round of snow and patchy fog today

MISSOULA — Another round of light snowfall and patchy fog will impact the morning commute today.

The precipitation looks the most widespread between Hamilton and Polson. Highway 93 and other major roads will be slippery until cleared, with patchy fog in some areas.

As always, be cautious when driving on snow-covered roads and use low beam headlights where the fog is more dense. Accumulations are forecasted between 1-3 inches for valley areas, with mountains receiving between 2-4 inches.

Most of the snow will taper off in the afternoon hours, but snow will return to the forecast again this week.

On Wednesday night, a similar set-up could occur where snow begins in the evening and continues overnight into Thursday morning - then the same thing Saturday night into Sunday.

Precipitation chances for these next storms are still uncertain, but are set right now between 30-40% for snow.