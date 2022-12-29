Weather Forecast: Another round of snow arrives later tonight

MISSOULA — A calmer weather day is in store for western Montana until later tonight, when another round of snow arrives.

Skies will remain cloudy with the calm weather and overcast. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 30s for the Flathead, Mission, Missoula, and Bitterroot Valleys.

A quick wave of scattered snow showers could move in as early as the 5 - 6 PM hour, but the widespread snowfall starts to move in early Friday morning.

Right now, future track radars are showing the snow being consistent through 9 AM on Friday, and then becoming intermittent Friday afternoon.

Travel will be impacted with this next system. Mountain passes will be hit harder with moderate snowfall and icy roads. Valleys will see less snow with this system but will still impact certain areas with reduced visibility and slick roads.

By the holiday weekend, light, scattered snow showers could still remain. Temperatures will start to cool down even more on Sunday and Monday, with a short drying trend starting next week.