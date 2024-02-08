Weather Forecast: Another round of snow late tonight; more impacts tomorrow

MISSOULA — Our winter weather isn't done just yet.

Today there have already been delays and crashes in several valleys - Highway 93 in the Bitterroot in particular - but more snow is in the forecast tonight, leading to a possible slick and snowy commute tomorrow morning.

Basically, we have the perfect recipe, or set-up, for black ice tomorrow. Right now, the atmosphere is still unstable with lots of moisture and temperatures today have been warming up during the daytime. Overnight, temperatures will drop low enough to allow slush/leftover precipitation on the roads to freeze and create slick conditions.

If you can, plan to add extra time to your commute or delay leaving until roads can clear more tomorrow morning.

Another variable in the mix adding to poor road conditions is the possibility for snow bands to develop late tonight. These snow bands will mess with weather model predictions of snow totals, but in general we are seeing at least a trace for most areas with 3" inches possible for Philipsburg, Seeley Lake, and Columbia Falls by tomorrow morning.

Ahead of these possible impacts, the National Weather Service has re-issued the previous Winter Weather Advisory and added all of Western Montana/Central Idaho to the list.

Continue to take it slow on the roads through Friday. Saturday looks like perfect day to enjoy this snow with clearer skies and dry weather expected.

Temperatures will steadily cool down towards the weekend and then warm back up slightly to upper 30s next week.