Weather Forecast: Another round of spring showers and thunderstorms

MISSOULA — Western Montana will see another round of spring showers and thunderstorms today, but at varying levels and intensities.

Most of the strongest storms look to occur north of I-90 in the Flathead and Mission valleys during the afternoon and evening hours. These thunderstorms could produce hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds when passing through.

Although chances for these storms are possible throughout the day, most locations will see just rain showers for parts of the day. The showers are very intermittent and unstable. Nothing is widespread today until later in the afternoon.

With conditions changing so much, even a clear sky might be possible at times - especially in the Bitterroot and surrounding areas.

This showery system will also drop temperatures from yesterday. Expect daytime highs to hit close to 60 degrees, with cooler temperatures this morning in the 30s and 40s.

By tomorrow, the system will be gone and skies will start clearing towards the weekend. Temperatures will also be hitting above normal for Wednesday and Thursday. A more dramatic climb to the 80 degree temperature range looks to come this weekend.